Optic Fibre Project Rolls Out In Full Gear- APM Says The Project To Transform Malawi

President Prof. Peter Mutharika said the Malawi Optic Fibre project is very important to transform the country.

Mutharika made the remarks Tuesday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he had an audience with the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi ShiTing Wang and the Country Director for Huawei.

He said no country today can develop without Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

Mutharika said the place of ICT in the development agenda is non-negotiable as we can no longer do without use of internet, mobile phones and computer.

“Every sector relies on ICT, talk of distance learning to support education, tele-medicine to support health care in rural areas and provide weather focus and new farming techniques, all depend on internet,” said Mutharika.

He said all sectors from banking to transport, health, electricity, agriculture among others relies on ICT as it has become a way of life.

In his remarks, ShiTing said the optic fibre network will be launched and his government through the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology and the Huawei Company are working tirelessly to reach the highest level with ICT.

He said the current generation is in the modern age of internet which is very important, and he believes that the project will play a vital role for the development of Malawi and transform it.

“It will increase people’s access to internet and will increase the speed of the internet and will also increase the connection for Malawi to the outside the world at the same time it will be cheaper and reduce the cost to access internet,” said ShiTing.

He said Malawians will benefit from the project in different ways.

Wan Wei, Country Director for Huawei Malawi said in the past 11 years in Malawi, Huawei has been thriving thick and thin with Malawi, never retrieves even at the worst economic depression time.

He said localized operation is the key to Huawei’s fast growth in overseas markets. Currently Huawei has more than 50 employees in Malawi, and over 50 per cent of them are locally recruited.

“As a collaborative industry contributor, we have been prioritizing partnership to local suppliers to create more job opportunities downstream and have extensively co-operated with more than 50 local suppliers to seek win-win development,” explained Wan.

According to Huawei Country Director, Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider and aims to create an open , collaborative, win-win industry ecosystem that promotes shared success , and provide end users with an experience that is Real-time , On-demand , All-online , DIY, and social. (By Gladys Kamakanda

Lilongwe, April 18, 2017, Mana)

