Optic Fibre Project: APM Warns Against Abuse Of Social Media

President Peter Mutharika says accessible, reliable and affordable Information Communications and Telecommunications (ICT) infrastructure and services are critical towards the social and economic development of the nation.

Mutharika made the observation during the Malawi National Optic Fibre Backbone Project briefing held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

He said the fibre backbone project will put Malawi on the new revolution in this digital era.

“In this digital age ICT services have a critical role in the social and economic development of any nation; its role in the development agenda is non negotiable,’’ said Mutharika.

The President acknowledged that the infrastructure would enhance access to social media which he said is a catalyst for national development.

However, the Malawi leader was quick to warn those that use social media to insult others that their days are numbered.

Mutharika noted that some people use the internet to instill pain and fear in innocent people.

“ICT is now the way of life; the social media and the internet is here to stay, but it is sad that some people are taking advantage of these critical tools to insult others, let me warn you that your days are numbered. Very soon the law will catch up with you and you will be brought to book. Let’s use these tools with patriotism, integrity and high sense of responsibility,” urged the President.

The $23 million project will officially be launched on April 26 in Lilongwe. It will be implemented by a leading ICT solutions and service provider, Huawei.

According to Huawei Managing Director Wan Wei, the project which will connect Malawi from Chitipa to Nsanje will be carried out in two years.

In the project ESCOM poles will be used as a conduit.

Like this: Like Loading...