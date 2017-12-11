Opposition Cry Foul As 50+1 Not Sparing MPs, Councillors

Much talked about electoral reforms bill has left no stone unturned as recent contents to it have revealed that 50 + 1 will not only apply to the presidential aspirant but also those vying for Parliamentarian And Councilorship Seats.
This means that no member of parliament will go to the August house without scooping over 50 % Of he total votes cast.
pali mwambi amati”a mosquito on testicles is hard to kill with slap than the one on forehead”apa nde opposition mps zili pampuno tiyeni nazon,ndale nde ndizimenezi!!
HEHEDEE! WANING’A! MUSOVA MUMKANAKHALA MULUNGU INU MUMKANATIMEZA SHUWAA!