Opposition Cry Foul As 50+1 Not Sparing MPs, Councillors

By on 44 Comments

Much talked about electoral reforms bill has left no stone unturned as recent contents to it have revealed that 50 + 1 will not only apply to the presidential aspirant but also those vying for Parliamentarian And Councilorship Seats.

This means that no member of parliament will go to the August house without scooping over 50 % Of he total votes cast.

Opposition Cry Foul As 50+1 Not Sparing MPs, Councillors added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

44 Responses to "Opposition Cry Foul As 50+1 Not Sparing MPs, Councillors"

← Older Comments
  1. Henz Harry Kulima   December 12, 2017 at 6:06 am

    pali mwambi amati”a mosquito on testicles is hard to kill with slap than the one on forehead”apa nde opposition mps zili pampuno tiyeni nazon,ndale nde ndizimenezi!!

    Reply
  2. Mac Donald Kazingatchire   December 12, 2017 at 8:23 am

    HEHEDEE! WANING’A! MUSOVA MUMKANAKHALA MULUNGU INU MUMKANATIMEZA SHUWAA!

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply