OperationLandslide: APM Officially Opens Milonga Community Technical College, 13th To Be Opened Across Malawi

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said the country can develop if it invests in skilled labour force particularly in the youth, saying his government remains determined to empower the sector with requisite skills.

Mutharika was speaking on Saturday when he opened Milonga Community Technical College in the area of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo district.

The president said there is no country that can develop without skills development hence the need to impart technical skills to the youths across the country.

“I wonder when some people say community technical colleges are not relevant. I will continue with this programme no matter what because I know how it is going to transform this country,” Mutharika said.

“I would like the graduates from these community technical colleges to start their own business and probably create employment for others,” said Mutharika.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila thanked

government for giving more support to youth development through his ministry.

Kasaila said community technical colleges in the country were transforming lives for the youths.

Kasaila also commended government for constructing stadiums which he said were exposing raw talent among the youth in different sporting activities.

“The talents developed and exposed in the stadiums have the potential to make one a millionaire. The stadiums will greatly expose the talents and see our youths progressing with their talents,” Kasaila added.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said the opening of the technical college was a fulfilment of the country’s leadership promise during campaign period.

“We are very grateful because you have provided us with this infrastructure which is going to benefit the youth in the district to participate in national development,” Ngolongoliwa said.

Milonga Community Technical College is offering vocational training in plumbing, carpentry, bricklaying, tailoring and Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

The college is the 13th to be opened and is operating in partnership with Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Trust (TEVET).

It has been constructed by Bonongwe Contractors whose proprietor Billiat Bonongwe is a graduate of Lilongwd Technical College.

Like this: Like Loading...