Operation Landslide: We Will Destroy You In 2019-APM Tells Opposition

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has warned the Opposition that the DPP will tear them to pieces in the 2019 elections.

The President made the statement today in Zomba where he was addressing a development rally.

President Mutharika said building on its development achievements, the DPP goes into the 2019 elections with an OPERATION LANDSLIDE campaign which will sweep the Opposition aside.

“There is no party that will defeat the DPP. They will cry again just like they did in 2014. They can as well start composing their song of failure because we will tear them to pieces and trample upon them in our Operation Landslide,” declared the Malawi leader.

He said the DPP came out of the opposition in the 2014 election to continue its development agenda.

So far the DPP administration has delivered on its party manifesto and will continue to meet people’s hopes and expectations in Malawi’s development.

At the rally the President highlighted national development projects such as roads which his administration has implemented and is starting to implement.

He also cited rural development programmes such as electrification of rural trading centres, farm input subsidy, housing subsidy for the poor and public works programme which largely benefits women and skills development for youth.

“All these programmes are part of the agenda of my government to improve the lives of the people of Malawi.

“Some critics have been saying we should stop these programmes. They are just being selfish. They themselves have two or more big houses and they don’t want a woman who lives in a shack to have just a small decent home. They are selfish. These programmes will continue under the DPP,” said Mutharika.

