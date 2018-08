The refurbishment works at the plant are almost complete.

A coffer dam has been constructed to isolate Nkula A from Nkula B as both plants use a common dam as source of water.

The existing switchyard at Nkula A has been dismantled and removed and a new switchyard constructed.

In addition, Equipment for Units 1, 2 and 3 has been removed and replaced with new units, each producing 12 MW instead of the current 8 MW capacity for each unit. – MCA-Malawi

Pic credit: Roy Nkosi

Like this: Like Loading...