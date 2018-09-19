Operation Landslide: Nankhumwa Storms Shire Valley Thursday, Friday To Drum Up Support For Mutharika

Buoyed by extremely successful political rallies in Blantyre, Phalombe and Mulanje districts in the past two weeks, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) southern region vice president, Kondwani Nankhumwa is set to invade Shire Valley this week to drum up support for President Mutharika and DPP ahead of the forthcoming tripartite elections scheduled for May 21 next year.

The youthful VP will storm Mkhathe in Chikwawa and Fatima in Nsanje on Thursday before conquering Bangula, Tengani, Nsanje Boma and Marka on Friday to encourage people to register as voters and vote in the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections.

He said his main message is to encourage Malawians of voting age to register as voters so that they are able to vote in the forthcoming elections.

“Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is carrying out a phased registration exercise and that if they are in your area, it is important to register so that we are all able to choose our leaders and government in 2019. It is our birthright.

“Additionally, I am encouraging Malawians to give DPP and President Mutharika maximum support and vote for us because we are the only hope for Malawians in as far as social and economic development is concerned,” said Nankhumwa, who is also legislator for Mulanje central.

Nankhumwa called for unity of purpose saying he believes there is strength in unity and that 2019 elections would be a walkover for DPP if members remain united “as children of one family”.

“Finally, as I have said before, I am a firm believer in issue-based politics. I wish to encourage all DPP members to practice modern and civilized politics devoid of insults and violence. These vices must not be allowed to dominate our modern politics under any circumstances,” said Nankhumwa.

Like this: Like Loading...