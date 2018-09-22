Operation Landslide: Four Secondary Schools Opened In Machinga

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka has reaffirmed government’s commitment to invest in the human capital by ensuring that citizens are sufficiently equipped with knowledge and skills for the development of the country.

Msaka was speaking Thursday when he officially opened Nambaiko Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) and other three CDSSs in Machinga built under Apatseni Mwayi Atsikana Aphunzire (AMAA) Initiative.

The intervention is implemented by Save the Children with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Msaka said government remains committed to providing a good learning environment through construction of modern school infrastructure so that teaching and learning can be conducted in an enabling environment.

“We would like to construct classroom blocks at both primary and secondary level so that learning is both enjoyable and effective,” he said.

“We will also construct girls’ hostels so that our girls are given opportunity to continue with their education,” he added.

The minister, therefore, expressed gratitude to Save the Children for the construction of the four schools in the district, saying it was a demonstration of the cordial relationship between government and her development partners.

“The construction of these four secondary schools has greatly alleviated the problem of long distances and I am confident that the children will be happy by this development and we are going to register an increase in enrolment,” he said.

Msaka, however, called on the community to develop the spirit of ownership of the schools by taking care of the infrastructure to benefit even future generations.

“It is disheartening to learn that some irresponsible citizens are in the habit of vandalizing both school property and infrastructure. My ministry will not condone such behaviour and if found, the perpetrators will be severely punished,” Msaka warned.

United States of America Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer said US Government values girl education, hence the construction of the four schools. She assured of her government’s continued support to improving education standards in the country.

Palmer also commended the Government of Malawi for heading in the right direction as far as educating the girl-child is concerned.

“If we have enough schools, we have enough places where students can attain education, thereby reducing the barrier that hinders many to continue with their education, the barrier of long distances,” Palmer said.

The newly constructed CDSSs are complete with modern furniture, toilets, text books, a borehole and a team of volunteers from the US.

Four out of the five CDSSs in Machinga have been opened while the fifth one will be opened before the end of this year.

AMAA Project is an attempt at addressing multiple interlinked barriers that limit a girl’s ability to pursue and complete secondary education in Malawi.

Mana/pn/bk/adn/thz

Like this: Like Loading...