Operation Landslide: Experts Hail Progress On 300MW Kammwamba Power Project

Business and energy experts have commended President Peter Mutharika’s government for finally starting the implementation of the 300MW Kammwamba Coal Fired Power Plant.

The project is probably President Mutharika’s signature initiative in the energy sector as it is set to transform Malawi’s energy sector a great deal.

At only 361MW of installed capacity in Malawi’s years of independence, the Kammwamba project is the single largest capacity power plant.

Which is why progress on the implementation of the project is exciting experts.

Speaking to the media, energy consultant and former Minister of Energy and Mining Grain Malunga said completion of the project is critical, arguing that it has potential to improve electricity supply in the country.

“We see the project boosting the energy sector. You may wish to know that the deposits [of coal] are enormous. It is pleasing that the project is taking shape because these are the resources we should have tapped long time ago,” he said.

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), which has complained of subdued production due to power deficit, has also welcomed the project, calling for speedy implementation of the project so bail industries from power shortages.

MCCCI chief executive officer Chancellor Kaferapanjira said the private sector is keen to see long-term solutions to electricity problems and developments such as these in the energy sector could improve the business outlook.

In a significant step on the project Kam’mwamba Power Generation Company Limited (KPGC), a special purpose vehicle to implement the project, this week called for suppliers of limestone of between 17 600 and 21 000 tonnes per year, to be used during the operation of the power plant.

Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining spokesperson Saidi Banda said there are many agreements that have to be entered into such as coal supply and Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) agreements.

“The call for limestone for the project is among processes government is embarking on to commerce the project. We can confirm that all necessary paperwork to ensure that the project is implemented effectively and efficiently is on course,” said Saidi.

