Operation Landslide: Chileka Dual-carriage Road Works Impress

Construction works for the 16 Km dual carriage road from Clock Tower in Blantyre Central District to Chileka Airport is at an advanced stage and Blantyre city council (BCC) says it is impressed with the work.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika commissioned the project on February 10, 2018.

The actual construction works started in February and is expected to be completed early next year.

Speaking Thursday in a telephone interview, BCC Public Relations Manager, Anthony Kasunda said the council is pleased with the pace at which the road was being constructed.

He said it is the council’s hope that the road would be completed according to the specified time frame.

“So far so good, Blantyre City will never be the same again upon completion of the project. Among other things, fly overs will be erected both at clock tower and Kameza roundabouts.

“The first phase of the project is covering Kameza Roundabout –Via Magalasi road to the clock Tower in Blantyre CBD. A similar project is being constructed in Lilongwe,” said Kasunda.

For the past two years, there have been massive implementation of road projects in Blantyre district with townships

like Chirimba, Mbayani Tamtam, Limbe-Manje just to mention a few benefiting from these projects.

These improved roads have eased transportation of goods from rural areas to the city.

President Mutharika has on several occasions promised to improve the country’s road network by constructing

more roads in both the city and rural areas.

While commissioning the Chileka- Blantyre dual carriage he also promised to construct another dual carriageway from Kamuzu International Airport to crossroads in Lilongwe.

