Operation Landslide: APM To Launch 500 Smart Villages Under Satellite TV Project Tuesday In Mponela

President Peter Mutharika will on Tuesday launch 500 Smart Villages under the Satellite Television project.

Mutharika is expected to arrive at Mponela 2 Primary School in Dowa at 1400 hours.

The president is expected to switch on a satellite TV at the venue marking the launch of the 500 villages which are currently being connected to satellite TV.

According to Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, installation of the selected villages has been completed in Nsanje, Chikwawa and the team is finalising the installation in Thyolo.

Satellite TV Project is a product of cordial Malawi-China relations.

China Government committed itself three years ago to provide satellite TV to 10 000 African villages in 25 countries and Malawi is one of the beneficiaries with a total of 500 villages.

The villages are selected in all constituencies.

Like this: Like Loading...