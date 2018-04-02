Operation Landslide 2019: APM Says Govt Will Continue With Development Projects

President Professor Peter Mutharika has said government will continue with development projects across the country.

Mutharika was speaking at Pirimiti Boys Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba when he addressed a developmental rally on Easter Monday.

The Malawian leader said government has lined up a number of development activities ranging from improving the country’s road infrastructure, the education sector, health and other social protection programmes.

He reiterated that as long as he remained the country’s President, no one would die of hunger following the current dry spells and fall army worms which affected most parts of the country, rendering farmers hopeless.

“As long as I am President no one will die with hunger,” he said, noting that government reserved enough maize from last year’s harvest to cushion people from such uncertainties during lean period.

Mutharika, therefore, disclosed that both the National Food Reserve Agency and the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation have over 336 metric tonnes of maize.

He also assured that his administration would spread development to all the 193 constituencies in the country with rural electrification under the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) as a key priority, saying already 336 centres have been connected under MAREP 8.

“My government would like to make sure that most if not all strategic trading centres get connected to the electricity grip because in so doing we will ensure sustained socio-economic growth across the country,” he added.

On youth development, Mutharika said government has set out four programmes aimed at empowering the youth. He said such programmes were meant to ensure the youth were economically and vocationally independent.

Mutharika also committed government’s continued support to the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme, the Social Cash Transfer Scheme to ensure poverty reduction remains a strong agenda in taking people out of the poverty cycle.

On road infrastructure development, Mutharika said the Eastern Region would continue to benefit from such an arrangement, noting that the construction of Liwonde – Mangochi Road was progressing well and that the contractor for the Chingale – Lirangwe Road was mobilizing resources to start construction works.

“In this area, I will be inaugurating the Zomba – Jali – Phalombe Road very soon. The Malawi Defence Forces engineers will also start the construction of the Tsangano – Neno Road, all these efforts are meant to connect places and ease people’s mobility to social ameneities,” Mutharika said.

On this note, Mutharika challenged that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was poised to win the 2019 tripartite elections because it has delivered nearly all programmes in its manifesto. He claimed that the 2019 victory would be an ‘Operation Land Slide.’

However, he called on DPP followers to intensify the fight for such a resounding victory to be successful at the 2019 general elections.

In her remarks, DPP Secretary General Griezelder Jeffrey said the DPP – led government has managed to live on its campaign promises, citing the electricity connection of 336 centres under MAREP, construction of tarmac roads and bridges and classroom blocks as some of the achievements registered in the four years the DPP has been in power.

Jeffrey said the youth have also been empowered with vocational and entrepreneurial skills through community technical colleges being built in different areas of the country.

“Various development projects being seen in different areas of the country including in my constituency is an indication of the DPP’s fulfillment of its manifesto,” Jeffrey said.

“The DPP will continue sticking to its manifesto,” she added, pledging commitment to ensuring food security, economic stability, quality tertiary education, good governance and enactment of the Access to Information Law.

Jeffrey, however, warned public servants against sabotaging government’s development programmes and efforts.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Mlumbe commended government for the continued development programmes, citing road infrastructure and other social amenities that promote people’s living conditions.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala, Peter Bvalani thanked the country’s leadership for transforming his area through road infrastructure and for constructing a dyke along the Likangala River.

“It is quite pleasing that Zomba Likangala Constituency alone has 10 concrete – decked bridges and there are a lot of safety net programmes like the Public Works Programme, for example,” the legislator said.

Bvalani said the DAHSP and Social Cash Transfer Scheme have greatly improved living standards of most households in his area while MAREP has connected electricity to Chamba Health Centre where people have access to quality health services…Malawi News Agency

