Oops!Self-Abductor Moses Kunkuyu Forges Minister Chiumia’s Letter…As Julius Malema Strongly Warns Him

Crooked, failed politician and self abductor Moses Kunkuyu who once served in the cash gate regime of fugitive Joyce Banda, has been exposed to be the man who forged the letter bearing the name of Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Obama Chiumia, declaring outspoken South African politician and EFF leader Julius Malema and Zambia’s Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba as prohibited Immigrants to Malawi, this publication can confidently reveal.

Kunkuyu whose integrity is questionable since he faked his abduction few years ago to buy public sympathy vote to earn him a parliamentary seat seems so desperate to fool Malawians and the world that his Transformation Alliance (TA) conference has been cancelled due to political interference by the state, when the truth of the matter is that Kunkuyu never paid for the venues which he claimed to have organized in the first place, and it was a PR stunt to say government is frustrating his conference. We have supporting information to our stand.

As that is not enough for Kunkuyu who wants to be seen as a relevant individual when his own people rejected him for losing trust in him for just a mere parliamentary seat position, information gathered by this publication indicates that crooked Moses even did not invite Julius Malema to Malawi. On the day Malema was supposed to be in Malawi as lied to by Kunkuyu, the South African politician was busy with other engagements in the rainbow nation.

To save his face, after knowing that Chishimba and Malema were not coming to Malawi, Kunkuyu strategized on how he had to buy public sympathy and this is when he came up with the fake letter, with so many errors such as addressing the Immigration Chief as Director General .

In another development, EFF has further rejected claims by Kunkuyu that Julius Malema failed to come to Malawi for being declared by the state as prohibited immigrant,saying Malema was not intended to be in Malawi in the first place.

According to the communication which we have seen made available to Malawi Independent by Mbusiyeni Quinyin Ndlozi who is EFF’s national spokesperson.

EFF condemns the dishonest and misleading remarks by another crooked opposition leader from Zambia, Savior Chishimba and the misguided Moses Kunkuyu of Transformation Alliance.

“Chishimba has created an impression that he will be hosting the leader of EFF in Malawi. We would like to put it categorically that there was never a plan by Julius Malema to visit Malawi on the invitation of anyone,let alone Mr. Chishimba,”reads part of the statement.

