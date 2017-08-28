Oops!Rev. Lazarus Chakwera Bays & ‘Prays’ For Some More Kabwila’s Blood

It has come to light that the accident at Mphoma trading that Dr. Kabwila was recently involved in was not an accident at all, but a staged attempt on Dr. Kabwila’s life by Dr. Chakwela’s thugs. It is well known that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera does not tolerate any individual who challenges any wrong decision he makes.

He has dictatorship written all over his forehead. What are the main decisions that have made Chakwela crave for Kabwila’s blood?

1. Dr. Kabwila challenged Chakwera not to remove the veterans of the party in the districts and regions during his early stages into the party.

Lazarus planned to remove all the establishments that His Excellency the late Kamuzu Banda and Honorable J. Z. U. Tembo put in place. Dr. kabwila fought for the positions of these people in the party as you cannot have the new without the old otherwise MCP will lose direction like it has done now.

2. As a result of the resistance that Dr. Kabwila and others such as Kaliwo, Mkaka and Msowoya showed, an accusation was made towards Dr. Kabwila that she was planning a coup and accused of treason. Fortunately for Kabwila and unfortunately for Chakwela, Kabwila was found NOT GUILTY by the courts of law and the commission of inquiry hand-picked by Chakwera to investigate on the matter. Chakwera was angered of the result and resorted to the unconstitutional firing Dr. Kabwila on the publicity secretary position despite Dr. Kabwila being voted for on the position.

This is strong evidence that Chakwera will go to great extremes even as far as neglecting the constitution or even spilling innocent blood just to get what he wants.

3. As if Lazarus had not done enough, he absorbed Mia into the party with clear intentions of making Sadik Mia his running mate and yet the position of VP is not vacant. Dr. Kabwila was on the fore front of opposing this move as the VP-ship is only attained through voting.

Dr. Kabwila responded by requesting for a convention so that if Mia is indeed the person that the party and not just Chakwera want to be their VP, the convention would settle the matter.

How did Chakwera respond? He boldly denied the convention calling it unconstitutional and attaining an injunction.

Chakwera’s strange behavior is simply because he does not want opposition of any sort from the party and is a dictator. Malawians should seriously reflect whether they need such a ruthless and bloodthirsty man for a president.

