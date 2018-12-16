Oops!NBS Bank,UNICEF Bankrolling Fredokiss’s Political Campaign

Caught Pants Down: Being bankrolled by NBS, Unicef

The cat is finally out of the bag, all those free gigs and let-go-and-register moves wereall nothing but political posturing by hip- hop star Fredokiss, real namePenjani Kalua.

Fredokiss,son to controversial politician Kamlepo Kalua, is biding for a Parliamentaryseat in Blantyre City South Constituency, with financial support from NBS Bank andthe UNICEF. Ironically, both institutions are supposed to be apolitical intheir dealings.

Fredokiss holds ambassadorial positions in both NBS and UNICEF, a mere tricky conduit to fool Malawians.

While NBS Bank and UNICEF’s interests in Fredokiss’s political manoeuvres are not yet known but sources within the two institutions said the decision to finance a political course has ignited controversies.

Last week, Malawi Parliament rejected a private member motion that was sponsored by UNICEF on the basis that the organization’s motive in sponsoring the motion was not clear. United Nations (UN) agencies such as UNICEF are never allowed to interfere in local politics of any country.

While NBSBank is also said to have taken a role in the shooting down of a financial motion that aimed at cushioning the poor masses from commercial banks’ stingingrates. Malawi Parliament on Thursday shot down Financial Services Bill which was aimed at regulatingbank lending rates among others. This means that poor Malawians will continuepaying huge bank interest rates which have been described as satanic so far.

Like this: Like Loading...