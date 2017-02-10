Oops!Mzuzu Judge Erred, As Malawi Supreme Court Reinstates Chaponda As Agriculture Minister

He said the lower court erred to suspend Chaponda because the affidavits were not consistent with the law.In his determination on Friday, Justice Mwaungulu said the court decided to vacate the injunction because it did not ask for the said Minister to be suspended but rather asking for the judicial review.

Justice Mwaungulu said Judge John Chirwa of the High Court of Malawi erred in law when he ruled that Chaponda be suspended saying the judgement was not consistent with the law.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale filed the documents serving notice of the appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal, in which he argued that Justice Chirwa, among others, erred in failing to find that Presidential powers of appointment, suspension or dismissal can only be reviewed on very narrow and limited grounds.

Mwaungulu found the argument by Attorney General Kaphale as plausible.

Kaphale has stated that the judge erred “in law and in fact” for failing to identify constitutional provisions that would be subject to judicial review in light of the facts so far disclosed, at the main judicial review hearing.

It added the judge also displayed bias towards the CSOs – Centre for the Development of People (Cedep), Church and Society of Livingstonia Synod of CCAP as well a Youth and Society (YAS) -that they have locus standi (sufficient interest) to remain as parties to the judicial review proceedings and failing to contextualise the proceedings in relation to the Commissions of Inquiry on the maize issue.

The ruling means Chaponda isreinstated Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.