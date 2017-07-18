Oops!MCP Has Been Sold Out To A “Businessman From Chikhwawa”- APM Pays Tribute

President Peter Mutharika has declared his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the last one standing saying the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been sold out to a “businessman from Chikhwawa”.

Mutharika was addressing a mass gathering at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe on a stop over from Blantyre where he had presided over the opening of the Mercy James Pediatric Center.

Mutharika alleged that whatever was left of MCP had been sold out at a price of MK200 million, the same way Jesus Christ was sold by Judas.

“MCP leadership is now under the armpits of a business man from Chikhwawa, and People’s Party’s leader left the country for America a very long time ago. DPP is now officially the last standing party ahead of the forthcoming 2019 polls,” he said.

Mutharika also countered critics who accused his government of failing the country through incompetent economic management and poor governance, saying signs of the country’s economic recovery were all over.

“Some people held a rally in Chikhwawa where they alleged that tobacco sales were going at lower prices and yet this is by far the best year for tobacco sales in all the auction floors,” he countered.

Mutharika has since called for intra-party unity with his DPP saying it was through unity that the party would pull through the 2019 elections.

Also present at the rally was Vice President to whom Mutharika said; “You are my son; don’t listen to what people say. The Vice President is my son.”

Speaking at the event earlier, Chilima pledged full support to Mutharika and the party saying he was ready to fight for the party to the end.

DPP General Secretary, Greizedar Jeffrey, and the party’s Regional Governor for the Center, Dean Josaya Banda took turns in assuring their leader that victory 2019 victory was inevitable.

“We won from the opposition bench. Imagine how easy it will be winning from inside,” said Wa Jeffrey.

On the other hand, Josaya Banda assured that he would work tirelessly to make sure 80 per cent of DPP votes in 2019 polls are from the Central Region. (By James Mwale

Lilongwe, July 18, Mana:

Like this: Like Loading...