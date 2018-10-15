Oops!MCP Candidate Dishes Out K6million To Central Region Prosecutions Team…Releases Rwandan Murder Suspect

Central region police prosecution team had an early Christmas last week after it pocketed K6 million to release a Rwandan national Emanuel Sekanawo on police bail, our investigative desk can reveal.

The mood is frenzy as one the prosecutions team member Sergeant Modester Mwangosi has disposed off the old furniture and kitchen ware in her house and replaced it with the brand new-ones, thanks to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Kasungu North shadow member of Parliament Mike Bango, who played a father Christmas.

Bango who got the money from the suspect’s elder brother Joseph, a business person in Salima has succeeded to buy freedom for his ‘friend’ thereby dodging committal to Maula prison where he was designated for remand pending trial.

According to Lilongwe Police Station occurrence book (OB) Sekanawo 33, hails from Thiwatiwa Village Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima was arrested on Thursday October 4.2018.He was set free on Thursday October 11,2018.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit felony contrary to section 404 of the penal code.

Ironically, Sekanawo is on bail which the Lilongwe High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale issued on November 1, 2017 on attempted murder case number 159 of 2017.

Before his re-arrest, Sekanao together with Dezire Bintuari were answering to causing grievous harm and wounding charges for allegedly shooting a businessperson Vincent Niyongira in Salima on July 10, 2017.

While in custody, Bango was seen at the Lilongwe police station jumping from one office to another.

The case took a new twist after Bango dangled the 6 million kwacha to Regional Prosecutions Officer (RPO) Senior Superintendent of Police Cecelia Zangazanga.

Zangazanga used all tricks in her book to assist Sekanawo escape comitial to Maula prison.

When contacted Central Region Police Publicist Norriet Chihana could neither confirm nor deny the development, she however asked for time to look at the case file.

In interview Sekanowo confirmed the bail but declined to give details.

He nonetheless confirmed Bango’s involvement in the bail process arguing they are family friends.

“Yes am out on police bail, that’s all I can say…. Bango is your fellow journalist you know him but what you don’t know is that he is a family friend,” said Sekanawo.

The development has demoralized detectives and criminal investigators who were about to make more arrests on the same case.

“When such a scenario arisen, the suspect is taken to court in order to be committed on remand to prison, there is now way one can get a police bail while on court bail that can never happen under the laws of Malawi, we are now confused,’’ one senior police officer was overheard lamenting.

Sekanawo was re-arrested after the police got a tip from a good citizen that he organized a gang to shot Niyongira along the Salima-Lilongwe road on his way back from the capital city where he went to order merchandizes for his shop.

Sekanawo’s elder brother Joseph who was also arrested by Salima police in the first case was dropped after Central Region Commissioner then John Nyondo ‘intervened’.

Our reporters are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and will keep you updated.

Like this: Like Loading...