Oops!Joyce Banda Collapses For Losing 2 Loyal Mzimba MPs & The Entire Northern Region Committee To The Mighty DPP

Former President Joyce Hilda Mtila Banda is said to have collapsed in her hiding place upon hearing the news that all her loyal members of the People Party (PP) have defected to the the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Family members confided in to Malawi Voice that the self-exiled Banda had a shock of her life when she heard about the news which at first though was a mere propaganda.

“At first she thought it was just a mere social media gossip, but when she saw the pictures she fainted right away and we had to rush her to the hospital. She is now feeling better. ” she said.

On Thursday President Arthur Peter Mutharika welcomed two People’s Party (PP) Members of Parliament (MPs) for Mzimba South and Mzimba Hora, Makwenda Chunga and Rev. Mzomera Ngwira, respectively, to the mighty DPP.

Mutharika welcomed the two MPs alongside two councilors from Hora constituency and the PP regional committee at Mzimba Boma when he officially inaugurated Northern Region Water Board’s (NRWB) piped water project.

He said his party does not underrate leaders from the northern region and that is why he appoints them in various positions.

“I am very proud to have them to help me run this country,” the President said.

In his remarks, Ngwira thanked the President for welcoming him back into the party, which he ditched soon after the demise of President Bingu wa Mutharika.

“You told us to be calm and that you will not let us down, but some of us were carried away by the PP’s slogan ‘Yanyamuka!’ even when we did not know its destination. We didn’t know it was destined for America,” said Ngwira, attracting laughter from the gathering.

He added that “I left DPP alone, but I have returned with the entire regional committee.”

PP’s leader former President Joyce Banda left for America soon after being defeated in the previous general elections by the DPP.

Ngwira pointed out that his return to the DPP is not aimed at taking over any leadership position, but to promote Mutharika to win during the 2019 election.

He, therefore, commended those who he left in DPP for keeping the party and making it win during the 2014 election.

DPP Secretary General Grizeder Jeffrey commended the MPs and the regional committee for joining the party saying they have not been short sighted as the DPP will bounce back into power in 2019.

She urged the old members to work hand in hand with those who have joined the party.

“These people are not here to take up our positions; so let’s welcome them and work hand in hand with them,” Jeffrey said. (By Zenak Matekenya, Mana)

