Oops!FIU, Accountant General Get Cashgate Proceeds

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Accountant General (AG) were found in a compromised situation as they were part of the beneficiaries of Cashgate proceeds in 2013.

FIU received K100 million while Accountant General’s office K200 million according to Anti Corruption Bureau investigator Clemence Tembo who told the High Court on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

Tembo said he found a list of the beneficiaries of the proceeds in the drawer of Cashgate convict and former tourism officer in the then Ministry of Tourism, Leonard Kalonga.

He was testifying in the K2.4 billion Cashgate case involving former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo and 18 others.

Kalonga said FIU and AG were given the share of the proceeds to sweep the public funds abuse scandal under the carpet.

Like this: Like Loading...