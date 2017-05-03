Oops!Comedian Kamlepo In Self Abduction, Cohabiting With A Bwandiro Bae In Gulliver

Kamlepo Kalua is full of drama, never mind he is a poor actor whose delivery is downright tasteless and his script is an embarrassment of playwriting.

The hot car peddler, well aware that his crimes have been exposed, has created a solo exhibition misguiding his wife and some individuals around him to report that he is missing. As a matter of fact, he is not missing. He is at Gulliver in Lilongwe satisfying his libidinous appetite with a concubine.

This missing tag line is one of his many tricks to gain public sympathy following the raid that MRA had on his house and the summon which he got from Police Headquarters to explain for his hot car crimes. The trick is building on his ealier dramatisation of the matter when he claimed he is a victim of political witch-hunt, as if he has any political capital any politician worth their salt would be interested in.

Kamlepo is reported to have last spoken to his family last weekend and his family has been worried, that he went missing. But the truth of the matter is that Kamlepo was never and is never in hiding or missing. He only used his running away from the arm of the law as an opportunity for him to satisfy his libidinous ways, by spending all these days at a concubine at Area 49. He sold the missing dummy believing that his family, friends and incredulous many others will believe that he is running away from political persecution and thugs . There is no political persecution. He is being treated as a human being who had committed an offence.

Kamlepo’s plan was to be seen in public when Parliament resumes so that he enjoys his immunity as MP. Yesterday he was seen moving around town, a breather from the heat of the sanctuary of his mistress in Gulliver. This drama of him, picked on by some unquestioning media, is his scheme to redirect public attention from his criminal nature. It is him who spread the lie that 150 police officers had invaded his house in the MRA action when it was only four, two of them recruits from Limbe Police Station who had been assigned to MRA to learn law enforcement job.

Kamlepo does not have fine skills as a comedian but he is unware of his own personal shortages and you can bet he is out creating another scene of this flavourless play of his believing that the public is buying it. At the end of the day, the real play will be that he answers for his crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...