Oops!Chakwera Rejected By Own Constituents:Backs SG Kaliwo July 7 Convention

Pressure continues to mount on the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, Lazarus Chakwera following the support by the latter’s constituents party committee towards MCP’s Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo’s calls for convention slated for July 7, 2017 at the venue to be communicated.

Addressing the news conference on Sunday at Malembo Primary School, Traditional Authority (T.A) Khongoni, Chakwera’s backyard, Lilongwe North West the constituency chairperson, Lupia Mazoni disclosed that the MCP leader doesn’t have a heart of his people who put him into the office.

Mazoni challenged the MCP President to point out any developmental works in the constituency since he became the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The constituency chairperson shared the same sentiments with those advocating for the emergency party convention to resolve the violation of MCP’s constitution by firing people without procedures.

“We have been leaving in denial with our concerns over our lawmaker who is also MCP President. We helped him to be where he is now. But nothing beneficial is coming from him. He is usually here for funeral ceremony. There is no serious developmental work honorable Chakwera can show since 2014.

“We are also supporting SG Kaliwo calls for the convention aimed at resolving the party wrangles including firing members without following procedures. This could have been dealt through dialogue but he chose the other way. We are also victims of the same scenarios where constituent’ members have been fired because of criticizing the style of leadership,” says Mazoni.

Its reveal that the constituents from opposition parties’ leader in Parliament sought the media audience after blocked to do so for a long time that their concerns be heard.

There was no immediate reaction from Chakwera on concerns constituents have raised of being forsaken since 2014 general elections.

Wrangles still rages on in the oldest political party despite the latest Afro barometer survey favors MCP being popular among the general public than the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Like this: Like Loading...