Oops!CEO Dumps TNM For Cell C

As Malawians continue to complain about poor network connections with the country’s mobile phone providers, the Chief Executive Officer for TNM has dumped the company and gotten himself a lucrative job with one of South Africa’s leading mobile phone companies, Cell C.

Douglas Stevenson jumps ship from Malawi’s oldest mobile phone company to Cell C where he has been appointed it’s Chief Operations Officer.

The move has left the Malawian mobile company with mouth agape as Stevenson is reported to have proceed on leave two months ago but was never to return.

Whilst he was on leave, TNM had appointed Eric Valentine it’s technical head as acting CEO.

Like this: Like Loading...