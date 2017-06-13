Oops!38 Girls Impregnated At Bua CDSS In Mchinji

The Head teacher for Bua Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mchinji, Ireen Zimba has expressed concern over the alarming number of students who have been impregnated within the months of September 2016 to June 2017 where the number has reached 38.

Zimba made the remarks on Tuesday at the school during an interface meeting which was organised by Women’s Hope for Change (WHC).

She pleaded with parents and teachers to work hand in hand to help the students through advice as well as spiritual and financial support so that they realize the importance of education.

Zimba urged stakeholders and religious leaders to play a leading role in sensitizing girls in their communities about how to maintain self-discipline.

“I observed that most of the girls here do not have a vision. This contributes a lot to how they behave in class even outside the class, they lack respect for teachers. This is so disappointing because many of them were on bursary and we are sad that all the school fees went in vain,” she said.

Gracing the occasion as guest of owner Mchinji District Commissioner Rosemary Nawasha encouraged the students to put God first in their everyday undertakings as recorded in the book of Proverbs 9:10 that the beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord.

She asked religious leaders who were present at the meeting to be offering prayers to the girls every Friday.

Executive Director of Women’s Hope for Change Hellen Shany Makukula said her organization will continue bringing in motivational talks by role models to the school so that it may help the students to realize their dreams through career guidance.

“It is more important for parents to make sure that their children are going to school by checking what they have learnt every day. It is sad that most women keep secret for their girls when they get pregnant by elder men instead of reporting the matter to police,” she said.

She further promised that her organization will build a girl’s hostel so that those students who travel long distance may live within the school premises.

One of the students who chose not to be identified said many girls fall in love with men because they want to satisfy their needs and wants since parents fail to provide everything they want.

She observed that managing self-boarding requires a lot of self-control if you know what you want to achieve which is not easy for a girl student. (By Mirriam Mfune, Mchinji, June 13, 2017, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...