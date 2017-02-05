Oops! Dr. Chishimba Misled By Relative On Maizegate Hoax

UNITED Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba created the maizegate hoax after being misled by his relative at Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Services that the Letter of Credit (LC) from PTA bank to the Zambia Cooperatives Federation (ZCF) was the actual wiring of money for the initial contract, sources have said.

A source close to the development told the Sunday Nation that one of the senior-most officials at Kaloswe presented the documents to Dr. Chishimba so that he could use his influence to wrestle the said money away from ZCF using the LC to prove that money was transferred but he concealed the notice of termination of the contract from Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

The source said after failing to furnish the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with credible information over his claims, Dr. Chishimba then furnished the Malawian media with the information he had obtained from his relative in order to pressurise ADMARC to admit that money had been sent to ZCF.

“Dr. Chishimba has a relative at Kaloswe who is in senior management. The contract between Kaloswe and ADMARC was terminated after Kaloswe failed to supply the 100,000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi and as a result pressure from the Malawian government to purchase the maize.

That was how a government-to-government agreement was arrived at with ZCF being identified as a supplier.

“Kaloswe got wind of the development after its contract was terminated and went to court to block the transaction on the pretext that ZCF abrogated an initial contract where the two parties agreed that Kaloswe would buy maize from ZCF and export it to Malawi.

Dr. Chishimba got those documents he has been basing his argument from his relative at Kaloswe,” the source said.

Meanwhile, ZCF has maintained that it had never received any money from ADMARC by the end of last year as the ferrying of maize to Malawi was ongoing and that the two parties had agreed that ADMARC would only start paying for the maize once 10,000 tonnes were ferried to Malawi.

Like this: Like Loading...