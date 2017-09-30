Oops! Chakwera Thugs Unleash Fresh Terror On Innocent Citizens At Chikumayembe

A group of young people believed to be members of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) caused havoc at the Gonapamhyanya Tumbuka Cultural festival at Bolero in Rumphi earlier on Saturday.

It is believed members who accompanied their leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Enock Chihana respectively insisted they wanted to put on their party regalia which did not go well with the organizers.

Losing focus, the alleged youths started throwing stones which among others, damaged property that included the vehicle of the Regional Director of Youth for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party

Meanwhile, minister of Home Affairs Grace Chiumia who represented Government at the event has condemned the violence

Malawi Congress Party, Malawi Congress Party but why MCP why? You unleash terror on innocent civilians at a cultural event? Why MCP why? I thought you are led by a former Man of God? And the Reverend was present when you unleashed this fresh terror. True MCP you will surely never change.

