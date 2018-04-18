Ooops! LL Vendors Exposed: Embalm Fresh Fish

Those who love fresh fish better think twice before buying as Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has confirmed that some vendors in Lilongwe use formaldehyde to preserve fish, a chemical used to embalm dead bodies.

MBS has conducted laboratory test on some fresh fish that was brought to them by a customer, Captain Masi of Malawian Airways, who suspected foul after buying fresh fish for his home. Masi complained to MBS.

MBS Deputy Director General Willy Muyila wrote Masi on March 20 2018 giving him results of the lab test.

“Comparison of b) and c) above shows that the complaint product contained too high presence of formaldehyde ((6000mg/kg) against the expected maximum requirement of 60mg/kg which is 100 times more), and this shows that the extra formaldehyde was deliberately added to the fish to preserve it, which is a health hazard,” reads the letter.

The letter further reads: “Based on the above findings, the complaint was deemed genuine with regard to the complaint fish products having been contaminated with dangerously high presence of formaldehyde than is naturally expected in fish products. We therefore, request you to provide us with the details of the fish suppliers for our appropriate follow up action in line with our mandate.”

The letter says research conducted by World Health Organisation experts with its cooperating partners shows that the expected presence of naturally occurring formaldehyde in marine fish is up to 0.006% (60mg/kg).

Formaldehyde is a simple chemical compound made of hydrogen, oxygen and carbon. It is perhaps best known for its preservative and anti-bacterial properties but formaldehyde based chemistry is used to make a wide range of value added products.

What does formaldehyde do to a dead body?

A mixture of these chemicals is known as embalming fluid and is used to preserve bodies of deceased persons. Embalming fluid contains a mixture of formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, methanol and other solvents

