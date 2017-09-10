Only DPP, MCP Candidates To Wrestle For Nsanje-Lalanje…No Show For PP, Aford, UDF

Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the Nsanje Lalanje Constituency by-election scheduled for October 17.

Hype was high on Friday at Bangula Primary School in Nsanje district when three candidates, Gladys Ganda of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lawrence Sitolo of Malawi Congress Party and Winnie Wakudyanaye standing as an independent candidate submitted their nomination papers with the constituency’s returning officer Enock Kamphiripiri.

The first to submit the nominations papers was Sitolo, then Wakudyanaye and lastly late Ganda’s wife, Gladys.

In a separate interview after presenting their papers, all three candidates asked for a clean campaign so that the elections should be free and fair.

“This is an election which everyone wants to win. Therefore, I am asking my fellow candidates to ensure that the campaign remains clean. Voters should be provided with what we want to achieve after winning the elections come October 17,” Sitolo said.

On what they will bring to the constituents after being voted as a member of parliament for the constituency, all the candidates stated the need to develop the constituency socially and economically.

“I have the passion to continue the development agenda of late Member of Parliament Sam Ganda and ensure that the constituency is food secured. If voted into the position, I will promote women empowerment but also irrigation farming,” Gladys Ganda said.

However, other parties like United Democratic (UDF), People’s Progressive (PP) and Alliance for Democracy Campaign (AFORD) have not filled a candidate in this by elections.

Nsanje Lalanje Constituency became vacant after the death of it Member of Parliament Sam Ganda on May 17 this year

Late Ganda entered parliament as an independent member but joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) then defected to People’s Party (PP) and rejoined DPP after he won as an independent when he defeated PP’s candidate Lawrence Sitolo.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission through a press statement have reminded all registered voters that it is their legal responsibility to keep safe their voter certificates for them to vote in the by-elections.

The commission’s sentiment comes after reports that some people were going in homes copying voter certificates numbers.

“The Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act section 24(3) says ‘A person to whom a voter’s registration certificate has been issued shall be personally responsible at all times for its safekeeping and shall not place or cause it to be placed in the custody of any other person or allow any other person to use it to vote in an election,” reads the media statement.

The Commission is further informing the electorate that voting is by secret ballot so they should not be intimidated or persuaded to vote against their will because someone copied their voter certificate number. (By Martin Chiwanda, Nsanje, September 9, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...