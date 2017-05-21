One Of PP Founders Rev Peter Kaleso Dumps Joyce Banda…Says PP Is Dead

One of the founders of the People’s Party who was administrative secretary the Reverend Kaleso says the party is dead and he has since joined Umodzi Party.

Umodzi Party participated in the 2014 tripartite elections under John Chisi.

Kaleso had no kind words for PP and its leader Joyce Banda whom he said had run out of ideas and fled from the country as her cashgate sources of money were exposed.

“I was one of the founders of the party. I know what I am talking about when I say PP has died. Joyce Banda has failed to run the party. The person he gave the leadership to Honourable Uladi Mussa cannot run the party too.” said Kaleso.

He was speaking on Joy TV and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday .

Kaleso said he dared Joyce Banda on the right leader of the party. He said JB got angry with him when he preferred Khumbo Kachali to run the party to Uladi Mussa.

He said people should not waste their time to think of PP because the party is now non existent.

He said it was big shame that the party which was in power lost general elections. Kaleso said if Banda lost while serving as president there is nothing left for her. (By Mwawihe Mpapa)

Like this: Like Loading...