Once Upon A Time….A President,JB Wandering In The Land Of Donald Trump?

Former President Joyce Banda has been out of the country since she lost the elections in 2014.
Despite calls from her People’s Party members, the government and the general public for her to come back home, Joyce Banda has not heeded the calls for reasons best known to herself.
It emerges that she could be leading life as a trump based on pictures circulating on social media showing her sitting on a bench at a Metro Station waiting for a bus in the United States’ Washngton DC.
It should make one wonder why JB should lead a street wanderer’s life when Government of Malawi has made ready her retirement home and requisite benefits befitting former president.
Paid to destroy cheap politics Ife sitidya kapena kuvala ndale write about real issues sorrounding Malawians talk about the substandard Terrance’s u call roads in our citys .Talk about the farmers akolola bt up to now admarc is nowhere to be seen opening markets, Talk about our sinking national football team ,talk about Lake Malawi which is almost being changed its name to Lake Tanzania by the pirates of Tz than emptising ur hard chewed energy of chips chapachiwaya on one person who if she wants to come or not the chancellor college wll remain closed tll 2019