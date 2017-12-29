On ZBS’s Conversation With APM: “I am Proud To Be A Malawian And Blessed To Have APM As My President”

I like it!!!

Listening to APM speak to Gospel Kazako of Zodiak Media, I mean, let’s face it, the man is in his own league. I can say here without shame or fear of contradiction that I am proud to be a Malawian and blessed to have APM as my president.

What I found amazing is the serenity and peace as well as the wisdom and Knowledge that APM exudes. He really is genuine and switched on.

He talked about himself, about how he spends his free time. He says he reads a lot of history and he translates English text to Latin and Latin to English to keep his faculties active.

He talked about journalism, the Green Belt, Nsanje Port, Dr Laz, the economy, tobacco, maize, PP etc. Really good stuff!

Apart from everything else what we have seen is a man that is a true exemplification of the three pillars of progress (hard work, patriotism and integrity).

I am confident, with this man, we are going places in Malawi.

Like this: Like Loading...