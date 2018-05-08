On Mutharika’s Age

My President turns 78 years old this July. I have not seen any evidence to suggest that he does not have full control of his faculties. He moves with energy without the use of supports, travels locally and internationally without a fuss, translates classic Latin and Greek texts for relaxation, reads books that demand heights of intellectual rigor that most of the younger people around him cannot scale, expresses himself with lucidity and profundity, and writes with a clarity and authority which, by the way, suggests that his speeches are written by an inferior pen, not his.

He is formidable, and to treat him with contempt because of his age is not only unjust, but also illogical. When it comes to the presidency, discussing whether or not a person is fit to serve & gifted to lead is more productive than discussing whether or not a person is too old to serve. Fitness is relevant, age is not. And physically and intellectually speaking, the professor looks fit to me. As for whether he is has the gift of leadership necessary to move us forwards, that is a welcome debate. I therefore have nothing to say about the video clip of him stumbling that is making the rounds. As the Bible says, “we all stumble in many ways.”

