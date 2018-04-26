On Mia And Drawing Islam Into Dirty Politics

Let me put it this way to make my point about Mia and religion clear!

If you give me a microphone:

1. I would discourage people from voting for Mia because he is a Muslim!

2. I would encourage people to vote for Atupele Muluzi despite being a Muslim!

MCP and their Mia should not draw Muslims or Islam into politics and it is important that Muslim leaders in Malawi defend their religion from being used by Mia to divide us! There is no point targeting scoff at Malawians because of Mia.

Malawians in general and DPP in particular have no issues with religion where politics in concerned. Atupele Muluzi is a Muslim and DPP has had the best working relationship with him without the issue of religion ever surfacing. It is a negligible issue where Malawian politics is concerned or when it is mentioned, it is not as divisive as Mia is using it.

Dr Laz himself can bear testimony, he is not only a Christian; he is a Christian leader. Many times people have been critical of him by mentioning his religion and position in the religion; it is not an issue to cry about! Some MCP supporters would say, he is chosen by God because he is a church leader. We tell them point blank that they are talking rubbish and life goes on.

Another one that can give testimony is JB, soon after she became president, she went to Nigeria to see a man she called her spiritual father. When she came back, she was like TB Joshua my spiritual father bla bla. We told her off and there were no qualms or Christians making a big deal of it. Life went on!

Mia on the other hand, he does not understand us Malawians, he is the one that suggested that he is the best candidate to partner with Dr Laz because he is a Muslim. Nobody asked him, he said it himself as a matter of his political philosophy.

Now, if someone says something like what Mia said, don’t expect people not to say anything back. Personally when I hear such things I cringe! I am afraid and I am sure many people including most in MCP; that is a wow wow, no, no!!! Mia has got to be told, he is talking rubbish and that needs no apology!

