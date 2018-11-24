On DPP And UDF Electoral Alliance

Some guys said I am not saying anything on the UDF/ DPP alliance. A complete analysis will follow, but here we go:

DPP has contested in elections twice and once won with a landslide. In all these elections, DPP did not get into electoral alliance to defeat its opponents even when the opponents formed alliances as was the case in 2009 or when DPP was at its lowest point as was the case in 2014. Therefore, DPP can build on its past experience and still go solo in 2019 and win again. After all, all research reports have predicted DPP victory without any political partner giving DPP a boost.

However, like I said last week, electoral alliances are a fabric of our politics and DPP and UDF need each other, though it is UDF that needs DPP most. UDF came 4th in previous elections and it cannot win now. But the party remains relevant. In fact, UDF is more relevant in our politics than UTM because at least UDF has its own solid catchment area of loyal voters in the eastern region. DPP could benefit from these votes to increase its winning percentage while UDF could get a slot in the three offices of the presidency and in the cabinet to maintain its relevance as it rules in partnership with DPP.

This alliance can work but it must be done now

