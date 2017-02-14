‘Older Male MPs Making Sex Advances on Me’- Juliana Lunguzi

Youthful Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentarian for Dedza East on Tuesday claimed that some older folks in the chamber have been making sex advances on her.

Lunguzi, who is also Shadow Health Minister for the main opposition political party said this when she was contributing to the Bill 36 of 2016- Definition of a Child, Amendment that aims at raising marriageable age from 16 to 18.

“Even here, I have face older men making advances on me. So passing this Bill will protect you girls like me,” said Lunguzu

