Official Incurs Patricia Kaliati’s Wrath for Posting Nude Picture on Mulanje Council WhatApp Group

A Mr. Chizizi, an official at the Mulanje Distrist Council has had a grilling of a life time from Minister Patricia Kaliati for posting a picture of a naked woman on the council’s WhatsApp Group.

The group has highly respectable members such as cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders and other top civil servants in Mulanje District.

And on Thursday, Mr. Chizizi posted a picture, incurring Kaliati’s wrath instantly

In a Voice Note (VN) which Kaliati posted on the forum and made available to Malawi Voice, the Minister has since asked Mulanje District Commissioner (DC) to deal with the official accordingly.

Said Kaliati in the VN: “I mean to you don’t have programs that you can post on this forum that you should be taking us (women) for granted? You mean if you sleep with one person in the district assembly then you have slept with all women? and why are you taking us for granted? Let me ask the DC to work on this. You didnt create this forum so that you should be posting these nude pictures. Are you not having program under police, education, environment even energy- don’t you have those programs? That you can be discussing on? You keep posting pictures of nude women, where have you seen us posting pictures of nude men- you think you are clever, if you play around with women in your homes, you think you can play with all women- you need to stop with immediate effect. And Chizizi you work with chiefs are you insinuating that you have slept with all the female chiefs who are here that you can play around on this forum? Stop taking us for granted. We are neither your girlfriends nor your wives. If you want you can take a picture of your wife-put it in the phone and keep on looking at those. And this is on serious note. Stop playing with us…. Please watch out?”

