October 17 By-elections: Symon Vuwa Kaunda Urges Nsanje Youth To Refrain From Violence

The Presidential Advisor on Youth Affairs Symon Vuwa Kaunda has urged the Youth in Nsanje to refrain from violence and instead take advantage of the Skills Development Programme of the Government of Malawi in order to gain skills and acquire jobs and or start their own business.

Vuwa Kaunda was speaking at Bangula Trading Centre where he addressed a DPP Youth Rally on Saturday Oct, 7 2017. Also present was Yona Mlotha, DPP Youth Director for the Southern Region.

