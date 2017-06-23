‘Obama’ Hails Plan Malawi For Supporting Government On Birth Registration

Minister of Home Internal Security Grace ‘Obama’ Chiumia has hailed Plan Malawi for supporting government on birth registration.

The Minister made the remarks on Thursday during handover ceremony of a Van to the National Registration Bureau (NRB) at Nthembwe Primary School in the area of Senior Chief Kaluluma in Kasungu district.

Chiumia said Plan Malawi’s support will help in making sure that more children are registered during the ongoing exercise.

“We want to make sure that every child from one day to 15 years gets a birth certificate. These certificates will help children know when they were born and also to be recognized as Malawian citizens. I thank Plan Malawi for the van which will help a lot in making sure more children are registered,” said Chiumia.

Plan Malawi’s Country Director, Lilly Omandi, said the organisation has been working with the Government for a long time and will continue to do so.

“We have handed over the van to Government to be used for the birth registration exercise because every child has a right to have a birth certificate,” said Omondi

Senior chief Kaluluma thanked the Government for introducing national registration for both children and parents.

“These birth certificates will help our children our children to be recognized as Malawian. We are asking the minister to send more teams to open more centers for registration because people are coming in large numbers to register, “said Kaluluma. (By Hawa Malishe, Kasungu, June 23, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...