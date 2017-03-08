Oafla President Dr. Getrude Mutharika Says African Youths Have Great Potential To Change Africa

The First Lady Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika returned home on Tuesday from Nairobi, Kenya where she presided over the opening of a Youth Pre-conference of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference.

The conference was organized by AMREF Health Africa to tackle the importance of inclusive health policies in Africa, particularly policies aimed at fighting HIV and AIDS among the youth.

The First Lady was invited to deliver the keynote address at the conference in her capacity as President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA).

Speaking to journalists on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport on Tuesday, Dr. Mutharika said young people have a great potential to change things for the better for the benefit of the African continent.

“It was a very great forum. It was amazing to hear young people from all countries across the continent including our own youth from Malawi tackling various issues affecting them. I saw a lot of potential,” said Madam Mutharika.

She explained that her presence at the conference was to assert and assure the youth of Africa that they have strong support of African First Ladies and to encourage them not to relent in their efforts to make Africa great.

“Young people have the capacity to change things for the better. As today’s and future leaders, young people in Africa need the space, our support and our motivation. They (youth) must not be looked down upon and I also asked them not to look down up themselves. I asked them to draw lessons from a mosquito. As small as it looks, it can make you fail to sleep,” she said.

A delegation of more than 200 youth from across Africa attended the youth pre-conference preceded the main conference, the African Health Agenda International Conference.

