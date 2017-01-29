OAFLA President Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Arrives In Addis Ababa, As President Mutharika Leaves This Afternoon

By on 2 Comments

Dr Mutharika Being Welcomed In Addis Ababa

First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Getrude Mutharika has arrived in Addis Ababa the capital city of Ethiopia.

Madame Mutharika who has just assumed the Presidency of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) is scheduled to attend the Steering Committee meeting of OAFLA on Sunday at the African Union Plenary Hall in Addis Ababa.

The OAFLA meetings will be taking place on the sidelines of the 28th AU Summit which will also take place in the Ethiopian capital.

Malawi’s High Commissioner To Ethiopia Chimango Chirwa Welcoming The First Lady In Addis Ababa

OAFLA President Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Arrives In Addis Ababa, As President Mutharika Leaves This Afternoon added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

2 Responses to "OAFLA President Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Arrives In Addis Ababa, As President Mutharika Leaves This Afternoon"

  1. Zephart Kazunguza   January 29, 2017 at 6:51 am

    MPHUNO SALOTA….

    Reply
  2. Brian Masamba   January 29, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Dr otaya zinyalala

    Reply

Leave a Reply