OAFLA President Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Arrives In Addis Ababa, As President Mutharika Leaves This Afternoon

First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Getrude Mutharika has arrived in Addis Ababa the capital city of Ethiopia.

Madame Mutharika who has just assumed the Presidency of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) is scheduled to attend the Steering Committee meeting of OAFLA on Sunday at the African Union Plenary Hall in Addis Ababa.

The OAFLA meetings will be taking place on the sidelines of the 28th AU Summit which will also take place in the Ethiopian capital.

