Nyerere’s Harry Nyirenda Out Of FAM Charity Shield Clash Against Silver Strikers

Be Forward Wanderers have been dealt with another injury blow with news that defender Harry Nyirenda will miss the FAM Charity Shield encounter against Silver Strikers on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Nomads pillar said in an interview Tuesday with Malawi News Agency that he sustained the injury last week in a friendly match against Dedza Young Soccer which ended 0-0.

“I have been put plaster of palace but doctors will tell me this week the length of my injury, “he said.

It is further bad news for the Nomads who are also likely to miss the services of another midfielder, Mike Kaziputa, who is reported to have sustained an injury during the Nomads preseason match against Dedza Young Soccer.

However with Nyirenda out, Coach Yasin Osman has a pool of defenders to fill the gap left by the former Flames pillar.

For instance, the Nomads have Wongani Kaipa, Peter Cholopi and Dennis Chembezi who can partner Lucky Malata.

During the Nomads vs. Masters Security friendly game last Saturday in Dowa, Cholopi was paired with Malata and they formed a concrete wall together.

Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira said they are set for the Charity Shield game on Saturday despite the absence of Nyirenda.

He said: “It’s going to be a tough week with a crucial game against Silver Strikers. We will miss Harry but we have enough players to fill the gap left by him.

