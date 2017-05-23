Nyerere Supporters Are Lovely, Creative & The Best In The Land

Be Forward Wanderers has ended the dreams of Azam Tigers, after beating it 3-1 in the Airtel Top 8 Cup and taking Tigers’ place in the semi-finals.

The Nomads progressed through on goal aggregate. They won 2-0 in the first-leg in Lilongwe before a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Kalulu Stadium.

The Kau-Kau boys, fought hard in the second half but the Nomads pulled away to progress through comfortably on goal aggregate.

Lucky Malata scored the Nomads goal through a header, while Peter Kansonga equalized through a long range shot towards the end of the game.

In another quarter final match, Kamuzu Barracks showed no mercy as they beat Blue Eagles 2-0 at Nankhaka Stadium. The soldiers won 6-2 on goal aggregate, as they won 4-2 in the first leg at Civo Stadium.

The result means that Kamuzu Barracks has also booked its spot in the Airtel Top 8 semis.

In another encounter which involved an all soldiers affair between Moyale Barracks and Mafco FC at the Mzuzu Stadium, it was Moyale who eased through into the semifinals.

The Mzuzu based soldiers pruned fellow soldiers 6-2 on aggregate. They won 2-0 in the first match in Chitowe before another 4-2 thumping in Mzuzu.

Semi-final games are scheduled to take place this coming weekend in Lilongwe.

The prestigious Cup champions will take home K15 million while the runners-up will get a K5 million consolation prize.

Supporters have not been left out in the cold with the outstanding supporter getting K200, 000.

In the media category, the best reporter for television, print, radio, online and photography will also walk away with K200, 000 each.

The finals for Airtel Top 8 competition will take place on 3 June.

Like this: Like Loading...