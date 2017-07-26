Nyerere Over The Moon, Our Plan Worked Perfectly Against Blue-Eagles–Kamwendo

Be Forward Wanderers Vice-Captain, Joseph Kamwendo, has heaped praise on his teammate’s execution of their match against Blue Eagles on Sunday in the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League at Balaka Stadium.

The Nomads produced a thoroughly professional display against the Area 30 police to extend their lead on the log table with seven points clear of second placed Moyale Barracks.

The Nomads vastly experienced midfielder said they planned well for the cops after they were humiliated by them last season.

Blue Eagles managed to beat Wanderers 2-1 last season both away and home.

“We had a plan coming into this game and the plan did work. We were well aware of the fact that they gave us a headache last season and we knew they will try to continue their winning streak against us. They were strong in certain areas periodically, but the boys handled the pressure and I’m happy that we have three points against them,” said Kamwendo. (By Arkangel Tembo, Blantyre, July 24, Mana)

