Nyerere Hat-trick Maestro Khumbo Ng’ambi Eyes Golden Boot Award In Airtel Top 8

Be Forward Wanderers hat-trick maestro Khumbo Ng’ambi says he is ready to compete for the Golden Boot Award in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The final showdown of the cup takes place this Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Ng’ambi scored a hat trick against Moyale Barracks in the semi-finals to push his side to the finals following a 3-2 win last weekend.

In an interview on Monday, the striker told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) that he is hungrier for goals this season.

“I have already set plans to win the Airtel Top 8 Golden Boot Award if given a chance to play in Saturday’s final match against Silver Strikers. I know that with God, I will surely win this award at the end of the day,” Ng’ambi said.

Currently, Ng’ambi is the Airtel Top 8 top goal scorer with 3 goals. (By Hamida Assan, Blantyre, June 2, Mana)

