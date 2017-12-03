Nyasa Times Editor Remains A Suspect Until Proven Guilty…But Let UK Law Take Its Course

Some prominent Malawian activists have poured scorn on Nyasatimes Editor Thom Chiumia, who is alleged to have raped a nanny at his UK home and was subsequently nabbed by Brits police.

The alleged rape has seen some activists already trying the star online editor of the scandal-reporting Nyasatimes.

Harsh words have been on Thom, from “disgusting” to ” I will kill a man who rapes an under age.”

The mainstream Malawi media has been condemned for being silent on the sensitive issue affecting one of their profession.

Some say the media is complicit in the saga by remaining quite.

Worsening the situation has been the management of Nyasatimes, led by founder Edgar Chibaka, who have remained tight lipped, afraid even to issue a statement about the plight of their Editor.

We at Malawi Voice do understand the sentiments and sheer anger expressed by the activists and the public in general.

While we might not be on top of info regarding the alleged crime, we can only say that let’s not make hasty conclusions and outright condemn Thom for the deed which has yet to be proved by a competent court.

Let’s wait for the UK law to take its course.

By saying this, we are not all defending Thom.

The Editor remains a suspect until proven guilty.– Malawi Voice.

