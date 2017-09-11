Nyasa Big Bullets Thugs Released On Bail

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Monday granted bail to five Nyasa Big Bullets supporters who are accused of malicious damage to Be-forward bus and unlawfully wounding the team’s players at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

It is reported that the five who did not take plea pleaded with the court to grant them bail stating that they had to seek medical attention as most of them claimed to be sick.

“Releasing the accused on bail will only defeat justice since the case is still being investigated as other suspects are still at large,” said State Prosecutor, Robert Kufandiko.

He further argued that the accused might escape bail citing a similar case which occurred on January 29, 2017.

However, Senior Resident Magistrate Chisomo Msokera did not agree with the State’s objections and went on granting the suspects bail bonded at K30, 000.00 cash each.

“You are requested to report to Lingadzi Police on every Thursday,” said Msokera. (By Isabella Jere, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...