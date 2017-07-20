Ntchisi Using Gule wa mkulu In ‘Operation Go Back To School’

Communities in Chorwe village in Ntchisi have resolved to use Gule wa mkulu to deal with child labour which is common in tobacco farms, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

The chairman for Gule wa mkulu in the area, Vuso Kaphiri, confirmed to Mana that Gule wa mkulu, a group of masked traditional dancer is removing children from tobacco farms so that they can stay in school.

“We thought of using Gule wa mkulu to chase children to school as a way of assisting them in moulding their future. Gule wa mkulu is helping us push children to school from tobacco fields,” said Kaphiri.

The headmaster of Chorwe Primary School, Haswel Kalumbe, said the number of children attending classes has this term gone up from 800 to 1600 following the introduction of the initiative with support from the Childhood Elimination Actions for Real Change project (CLEAR) which is fighting child labour in the district.

“Gule wa mkulu has contributed a lot in as far as school attendance is concerned. Children are now going to school and the number of drop outs has decreased while attendance has doubled,” said Kalumbe.

In an interview with Mana, the Programmes Officer for CLEAR, Edinzio Nsangwa, said his organisation is happy with the results.

“Many households in the district employ young children in tobacco farms instead of sending them to school. As an organisation which aims at making sure that children’s right to education is not violated, we are happy that the initiative has change the situation for the better,” said Nsangwa. (By Joana Chagunda, Ntchisi, July 20, Mana)

