NSO Impressed With Census Progress

The National Statistics Office (NSO) says it is impressed with the progress made in the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise and has since described it as very promising.

NSO Spokesperson, Kingsley Manda said among others, the enumerators are tirelessly working hard

and that, if all goes well, the exercise should be completed before the deadline of September 23, 2018.

“We are in the second week of the exercise, but you may wish to know that we are done with some

areas,” Manda said.

He also described the additional funding the statistical office got as a boost as many of the hiccups that mulled the exercise in the beginning were ironed out.

“We had a budget deficit when the exercise started, but our development partners assisted us and this has contributed to the smooth implementation of the census exercise,” he said.

However, the publicist said the biggest challenge facing the enumerators was communities not willing to give out information which he said could affect the outcome of the exercise.

“Our officers complained of some individuals denying them information because they didn’t have identification documents. However, we have given enumerators the required identification such as introductory letters and reflector vests,” he said.

