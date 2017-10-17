Nsanje Lalanje Voter Turn-up Impresses MEC, As Mighty DPP Poised For Landslide

The Malawi Electoral Commission says it is impressed with the high turn up of voters in Nsanje Lalanje by elections which are taking place today.

MEC Media and Public Relations Officer Sangwani Mwafulirwa, who is on the ground in Nsanje Lalanje constituency, said the mood of the voters shows how important the by-elections are for the development of the constituency.

He said voters in all the centres turned up as early as 4am.

“I have been in almost all the centres. There is high turn up, people show high interest to cast their vote. This is the way to go,” Mwafulirwa said.

He further said that currently, there are no reports of any challenges in relation to the electoral process because the MEC made the necessary preparations.

“We have not encountered any challenge. Things are going on smoothly,” said Mwafulirwa.

Three candidates namely Gladys Ganda for Democratic Progressive Party, Lawrence Sitolo for Malawi Congress Party and Winnie Wakudyanaye standing as an independent are contesting in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency by-elections.

Nsanje Lalanje Constituency seat became vacant after the death of Sam Ganda in May, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...