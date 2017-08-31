Nsanje & Chikwawa People Are Not Fools, Beggars– Kasaila Tells Sidik Mia

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Publicity Secretary Francis Kasaila has demanded respect for the people of Nsanje and Chikhwawa saying people from the areas are not fools, sellouts or beggars at somebody’s house.

He made the remarks Wednesday in Lilongwe during a press conference in which minister of information Nicholas Dausi was clarifying on the alleged interference of the DPP in the forthcoming by-elections in Nsanje Lalanje.

Kasaila, who is also Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central, was responding to a question as to whether the DPP is shaken with the recent development that saw politician Sidick Mia joining the MCP.

Throwing out any kind of threat or concern regarding the move, Kasaila went on to say that people from the Shire Valley are not Mia’s puppets that whatever he says, they will dance to it.

“Do not look at us as tools. People of Nsanje and Chikwawa are people who think on their own. They are people that depend on their own sweat.

“People from Shire Valley get so angry when you talk about it this way because the impression you give is that all of us are fools of somebody else. We are not,” Kasaila said.

The Publicity secretary also questioned the achievements that Mia had made in the area when he abandoned the DPP after the death of the then President Bingu wa Mutharika and joined the Peoples Party (PP) that got into power.

“I want to ask you people to tell me how many MPs for PP came from Nsanje and Chikwawa when PP was in power? And why should Mia be a threat today just because he has joined the MCP,” Kasaila challenged.

He charged that people from Shire valley are strong minded people who know what they want or not.

He cited the example of the late Gwanda Chakwamba who at one point in his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) political career commanded a very large following from the Shire valley.

“But when he continued moving on from one party to the other, we dumped him. These are the people from Shire valley. We can assure you that we are not sell outs because we are people who know what we want.

“So if you are talking about Mia, leave us alone. We will show you in 2019 what we are made of,” he said.

Member of the DPP National Governing Council Dr. Ken Msonda only had a few words to say:

“In politics all politicians are important but very few are useful. The useful ones are the ones who can actually get you votes during elections,” Msonda said. (By Sylvester Kumwenda, Lilongwe, August 31, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...